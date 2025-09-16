We are all members of one family, says Chief Adviser at Dhakeshwari Temple

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said today that every citizen of Bangladesh is entitled to equal dignity and rights, saying that no one should face discrimination on the basis of religion, ideology or economic status.

“We are all members of one family. The entire nation is one family. Within a family, there may be differences of opinion or variations in behavior, but the family bond is an unbreakable entity . . . our goal is to stand united as one unbreakable family as a nation,” he said.

The Chief Adviser was exchanging greetings with the members of Hindu community at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the city marking Sharadiya Durga Puja. Earlier, he went around the temple premises and inspected the preparatory work ahead of the Durga Puja.

Whatever the religious or ideological differences may have, the state has no right to discriminate among citizens, he said, adding, the state is duty-bound to ensure equal dignity for all.

“Whatever faith or ideology one follows, whether rich or poor- every person is first and foremost a citizen. All rights of citizens are guaranteed in the constitution,” Professor Yunus said.

Noting that the state has already outlined the rights of every citizen, he said no government has the authority to deny anyone those rights, not even in the slightest measure.

“We are citizens — no discrimination should be practiced against us. We must always be vocal in establishing this right” the head of the interim government added.

Calling for strong citizen awareness to realize rights, he said, “Whatever else you say, keep repeating — ‘I am a citizen of this country and all my constitutional rights must be ensured.’ When you raise this demand, you will find everyone in the country by your side, because the struggle for rights is the same for all.”

Highlighting the importance of citizen rights, Professor Yunus said, “We are repeatedly humiliated, insulted and discriminated against in different ways.

Why? Because we became hopeless regarding the issue of rights. But we can no longer remain frustrated. The most important goal of the new Bangladesh is to ensure equal rights for all citizens.”

Turning to religious freedom, the chief adviser said, “We all want to freely practice our religious faith as citizens. We must guarantee these rights.”

Appreciating the law enforcement agencies for properly committing their duties, he said, “But, we have to build such a (welfare) country where no extra security is necessary for the people to celebrate their religious festivals.”

Sharing his personal feelings regarding the Durga Puja, Prof Yunus said he did not want to miss the joy of the Durga Puja festival.

“I have to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York as head of government during the Puja days. So, I thought I might be deprived of this joy this year. But I was determined to come here. That’s why, I came here earlier to share the happiness with you,” he added.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, Religious Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) President Basudeb Dhar and Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee President Jayanta Kumar Deb spoke at the function, among others.

Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee General Secretary Tapash Saha moderated the event.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Lamiya Murshed were also present at the function.