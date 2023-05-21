Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here this noon.

“During the meeting, the President said Bangladesh’s relationship with Saudi Arabia is very excellent…,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS later.

The Head of the State thanked the Saudi government for facilitating the Hajj process for Bangladeshis and launching e-visa.

Noting that Saudi Arabia is the biggest destination for the export of Bangladesh’s manpower, President Shahabuddin said Bangladeshi expatriates in Saudi Arabia are playing an important role in the economic development of both countries.

He put emphasis on increasing mutual communication and visit-exchange both at public and private levels to enhance trade investment between the two countries.

Along with strengthening relations with Bangladesh, the Saudi ambassador said Saudi investments in different sectors, including electricity and energy, are also increasing gradually.

After Kuwait, Bangladesh is the second country, where mobile Umrah Visa has been implemented, he added.

The envoy also said many big companies in Saudi Arabia are showing interest in investing in Bangladesh.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, President’s Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.