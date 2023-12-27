বাংলা
Thursday, December 28, 2023
AL promises to develop ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041

by Salauddin
Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today promised to make Bangladesh a hunger-poverty-free smart country by 2041, if her party is elected in the forthcoming national elections to be held on January 7.

“If elected by the people’s vote, we will make Bangladesh a hunger-poverty-free smart country by 2041, Inshallah,” she said while declaring her party’s election manifesto at a city hotel ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election.

She said technological capabilities are essential to survive global competition in the fourth industrial revolution era. “That is why we announced the building of ‘Smart Bangladesh.’ Smart Bangladesh has four pillars – Smart Citizens, Smart Government, Smart Economy, and Smart Society. The Awami League government has worked in every field to establish Smart Bangladesh,” she said.

