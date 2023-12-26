PM for casting vote going early to polling centres

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning to cast votes for the 12th national parliamentary election slated for January 7.

“My request to all of you (voters) is that in this January 7 election, please all the voters will get up early in the morning and go to the polling centres to cast your vote,” she said.

The Awami League chief came up with the call while addressing a public rally at Taraganj Degree College here as she is visiting Rangpur for day-long election campaign.

Like the formal election campaign rally that began on December 20 from Sylhet, Bangabandhu’s younger daughter and Sheikh Hasina’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais.

Seeking votes for boat, the AL’s election symbol, to the people to serve them once again, the premier said Boat is the symbol of the Boat of Prophet Nuh through which the human race was saved during the Great Flood.

She said through this Boat, you people got your independence and developed your living standard.

“Will you cast your votes for the Boat?” the prime minister asked the people who were present in the rally, saying, “Promise me, please raise your hands if you are in favour of boat,”.

The crowds responded enthusiastically to Sheikh Hasina by raising their hands and chanting slogans for the Boat at that time.

The premier also introduced AL nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) in the rally and requested all to vote for him.

Referring to numerous development programmes of the Awami League government in the last 15 years, she said it has been possible for the government because people gave votes for the Boat in the last three elections.

She also said there are some development programmes left to be completed to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to make Bangladesh as a homeless-and-landless free country with eradicating poverty completely.

She continued that, “all people will get beautiful lives and we are working towards that target.”

No one will be neglected in the country of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said Sheikh Hasina, adding, “We want to take the country forward.”

She went on saying, “currently we’ve got the status of developing nation. Keeping that in mind, we want to make Bangladesh a developed country. This country will be developed only if the symbol of Boat remains in power.”

Mentioning that she has lost parents and brothers, Sheikh Hasina said she has nothing to lose and nothing to gain.

“But, you have to stay well, your life will be beautiful,” she said.

The premier said my goal is that your children will get a beautiful life from generations to generations.

With Taraganj Upazila Awami League President Alhaj Atia Rahman in the chair, Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) also spoke at the rally.

The premier landed at Syedpur Airport by a commercial flight around 11am, and then she started journey for Taraganj by road.

The Awami League president kicked off her party’s election campaign from Sylhet-I constituency after offering Ziarat at shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) following the tradition

Besides, on December 23, she held election rallies virtually in six districts – -at Public Library Filed in Kushtia, Wazir Ali School and College Field in Jhenaidah, Satkhira Government High School in Satkhira, Zilla Stadium in Netrokona, and Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangamati district as well as Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in Barguna districts from Bangladesh Awami League Office.

On December 21, she also held election rallies in five districts –Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagracchari – through a virtual platform from Awami League Office at Tejgaon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed a public meeting at the same ground in Pirganj on December 22, 2018.

On December 31, 2013, she joined a street rally at Tarfmauza High School ground and a party’s workers’ meeting at Fatehpur Joysadan in Laldighi.

A festive mood is prevailing everywhere in Pirganj as well as the entire district marking the visit of the Prime Minister and the daughter-in-law of Pirganj.

Rally in Mithapukur:

Later, on her way to Pirganj, the prime minister joined another election rally in Mithapukur upazila, and introduced AL nominated candidate Rasheq Rahman for Rangpur-5 constituency and requested all to vote for him as well.

Sheikh Hasina urged all to cast votes for Boat in the next election to strengthen the hands of Awami League to turn “digital Bangladesh” into “smart Bangladesh”.

She added: “Our students and youths will be smart and skilled manpower, and we will build up them for the future while by 2041, Bangladesh will be developed, prosperous and Smart Sonar Bangla”.

The Awami League president cautioned every AL candidate to avoid any kind of chaos, saying, “You have to hold the election peacefully”.

She also urged the people to make sure the victory of Awami League to serve them again.

Mentioning that the people of Bangladesh are my family, Sheikh Hasina said, “My father gave his life for the people of Bangladesh. I’m also by your side, I will serve you.”

She said people are in peace, have food at home, security of life, education, medical treatment and a beautiful life during the Awami League government.