Anisul bins possibility of any diplomatic crisis in country

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said after the recently held national parliament election, there is no possibility of any diplomatic crisis in the country.

“There was a concern in your mind that a diplomatic crisis can take place. But after the election even you people have seen that there is no such possibility of diplomatic crisis in the country,” Anisul said while talking to newsmen at the ministry this afternoon.

The law minister briefed the newsmen after coming out of his meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at his secretariat office.

“It is necessary to always clarify the application of laws and provisions in the development partnership with India as our neighboring country.

Apart from these, the legal infrastructures of Bangladesh and India are almost similar for a long time. So, we always discuss the possibilities of changes already brought by India in their legal infrastructures, to Bangladeshi ones and vise versa. We held that discussion today also,” Anisul added.

He further talked about taking help of India’s experience in constructing Bangladesh’s National Judicial Academy, adding, “India has its national judicial academy in Bhopal, where our 1,206 judicial officers took training so far. Around two thousand officer would take training from there. We are going to set up our National Judicial Academy and we would need their experience in this regard. We have discussed the matter also.”