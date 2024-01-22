বাংলা
Monday, January 22, 2024
National

Indonesian president greets Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election of Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter sent to Bangladesh Prime Minister, the President wrote “It is with great honour and immense pleasure that I extend to you my heartfelt congratulations on your assumption of the esteemed office of Prime Minister.”

“Your appointment to this esteemed and consequential office exemplifies the profound respect and unwavering confidence bestowed upon you by the people of Bangladesh,” he said, adding, “I have full confidence in your illustrious career and vast experience, which shall undoubtedly furnish you with ample support and resources to steer Bangladesh towards a future brimming with prosperity.”

Joko Widodo said, “It is with great optimism that I express my hope for the elevation of bilateral relations and cooperation between our esteemed nations, as we embark on a new era of progress and prosperity.”

He went on “Over the course of more than five decades, our bond has steadily flourished and now is the time for it to reach unprecedented heights.”

Joko Widodo continued, “I am filled with utmost confidence that we shall discover means through which we can enhance our collaborative efforts in order to seize the unparalleled opportunities of our era.”

The President ended, saying “I humbly extend my deepest regards and utmost respect to Your Excellency, while expressing my unwavering commitment to your prosperous endeavors in fulfilling your esteemed responsibilities.”

