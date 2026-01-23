Jamaat Ameer: More Losses Than Gains in 54 Years, Huge Challenges Ahead

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, commented that in the 54 years of Bangladesh’s independence, the overall losses have outweighed the gains.

He stated that over this long period, the country has gradually been lost in quicksand; constitutional and democratic institutions have been destroyed, and the nation has been burdened with an immense debt. It is in such an adverse reality that the upcoming national parliamentary election is about to be held.

The Jamaat Ameer made these remarks while speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning (January 23), before embarking on a two-day electoral tour of northern Bangladesh.

Regarding the destruction of institutions and the burden of debt, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said that he does not deny some achievements in Bangladesh over the past 54 years. However, he emphasized that the overall losses significantly outweigh the gains. He specifically noted that all of the country’s constitutional and democratic institutions have been destroyed, and the state has been burdened with an enormous amount of debt. He also commented that financial institutions have been pushed to the brink of collapse.

Speaking about the challenges for a future government, he said that under these circumstances, it would be a huge challenge for whoever forms the next government. Furthermore, various social and economic crises have not yet been resolved. The youth are still severely suffering from unemployment, and a worker-friendly environment has not been ensured in workplaces. He also mentioned that society has so far failed to ensure the safety of mothers and sisters in their daily lives and at their workplaces.

The Jamaat Ameer stated, “These challenges clearly exist before us, and we must confront them. It is within this reality that the national parliamentary election is going to be held.”

Regarding the election and a message of unity, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami is conveying two clear messages to the nation. Firstly, everyone must remain united for the country’s interest. Secondly, people should present their respective agendas to the public without attacking or harming each other.

He further added that everyone should respect those whom the public accepts through their votes. Everyone must refrain from any dishonest intention to influence election results through any other means. He also warned that no one at any level of the state should be involved in such activities.

At this time, he called on the public to vote ‘yes’ in the referendum.