Arab Nations Condemn Israeli Strike on Doha

Strong condemnation has poured in from across the Arab world following Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Jordan’s foreign ministry denounced the attack “in the strongest terms,” calling it a dangerous and unacceptable provocative escalation.

Kuwait issued a similar statement, expressing its “strong condemnation and denunciation” while affirming full support for Qatar’s measures in response.

In the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed also voiced sharp criticism of the strike.

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign ministry, on behalf of the Sultan, described the attack as a blatant breach of sovereignty.

The wave of reactions underscores mounting regional anger and growing concerns that Israel’s military campaign is expanding beyond Gaza into wider Middle Eastern territory.