Home » Israel Airstrike in Qatar Targets Hamas Leaders
World News

Israel Airstrike in Qatar Targets Hamas Leaders

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Doha, Qatar — Reports confirm that an Israel airstrike in Qatar on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, targeted senior Hamas leaders. Explosions shook Doha as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it eliminated figures linked to the October 7 attack on Israel.

Israeli media Channel-12 reported that Khaled Mashal, a senior Hamas leader and former political chief, attended the meeting. Mashal survived a previous assassination attempt by Israel in Jordan in 1997. According to Al Jazeera, the meeting was meant to discuss the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF stressed that those targeted were key figures in Hamas’s military operations and had been orchestrating attacks against Israel for years. By expanding its strikes to Qatar, Israel signaled that no location is beyond its reach in the fight against Hamas.

Global and Regional Implications

The Israel airstrike in Qatar marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict. Qatar, known for hosting Hamas’s political office, has long played a role as a mediator in ceasefire negotiations. This strike could strain diplomatic relations and complicate U.S.-brokered peace talks.

Analysts fear the incident may drag other regional powers into the crisis. Qatar’s strong ties with the United States, where it hosts a major American military base, add further geopolitical tension.

Related Coverage

More from Our Site

You may also like

Arab Nations Condemn Israeli Strike on Doha

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns

Israel Pounds Gaza City as Netanyahu Orders Residents to Leave Immediately

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests; Curfew Imposed in Multiple...

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests Leave 19 Dead

Deadly Violence in Nepal Protests, Death Toll Rises to 14

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More