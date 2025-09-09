Hamas Leaders Survive Israeli Airstrike in Doha, Qatar Condemns “Cowardly” Attack

Senior leaders of Hamas narrowly survived an Israeli airstrike on Qatar’s capital, Doha, while five lower-ranking members of the group were killed.

The Qatari government condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly” strike on a residential area. The assault also killed one security officer and left several others wounded. International condemnation against Israel’s actions has been mounting rapidly.

The White House claimed that the United States had warned Qatar of the “impending” strike after being alerted by the US military. However, Qatar rejected the claim, stating that the warning came only after the attack had already begun.

Meanwhile, medical sources in Gaza reported that at least 42 people, including nine aid seekers, were killed across the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces on the same day.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 64,605 people and wounded 163,319 others. Thousands more are believed to remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

In contrast, during the October 7 attacks in Israel, 1,139 people were killed and around 200 taken captive.