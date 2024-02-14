Bangladesh now sees women renaissance: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said a renaissance of women now emerged through their successful participation in every sector of Bangladesh.

“There is no scope to ignore women as they are now advancing to every sector up to the rural level,” she said, addressing her party’s nomination aspirants for the women’s reserved seats in the parliament at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The application of around 1553 women for 48 reserved seats in the parliament has proved renaissance in women development in Bangladesh, the premier said.

“It really appeared to be difficult for them to find out 48 women among several hundred aspirants for the reserved seats,” she said.

In this perspective, she called for not being frustrated if not get nomination, rather asked all to work for the country and its people with motherly affection.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL), urged her party’s aspirants to think Bangladesh as their mother and its people as their near and dear ones.

“I myself want to build the country with motherly affection,” she said.

The prime minister reminded the AL applicants that none can give you scope rather you will have to create the chance.

“So, the aspiration of the leadership will never let to be erased if not get nomination. Work for the people at the grassroots and win their confidence and trust to pave the way of fulfilling your target,” she said.

The premier asked the aspirants to pull up the women who lag behind.

She also asked the women leaders and workers of AL to work for strengthening her party and its front and associate bodies at the grassroots.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, shared the dais with the prime minister while AL’s Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the function.

Sheikh Hasina has expressed her optimism that women will largely be elected through direct vote relying on their prudent leadership in the days to come.

There are 350 seats in Parliament, including 50 reserve seats for women.

Referring to women’s success in different sectors particularly in sports, the premier said it would not be valid to form barriers for women.

She went on saying, “Women accounts for half of the total population. The society could not go forward leaving the women in dark.”

The head of the government said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had reserved seats for the women in the parliament to create female leadership.

Following the footprints of Bangabandhu, she said her government has also reserved seats for the women in local government election.

She also briefly described her government measures to empower women that included posting women as judges, secretaries, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.

The premier said her government has employed women in different sectors, created various posts and consolidated positions for the women in the society.

“I’ve made position for women in the society in this way,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the women are now enjoying their all rights they deserve as the Father of the Nation had made Bangladesh independent.

Bangabandhu kept 10 percent quota for women in public jobs as part of his move to empower them, she said.

She continued that her government had earlier introduced 60 percent quota for women in government primary school jobs to inspire them to pursue study.

The prime minister said they appointed women in armed forces and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as well.

“We have created employment opportunities for the women as they can get jobs upon completion of their education,” she said.