Quader advises BNP to prepare for next polls

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today advised BNP to get ready for the next election from now without thinking about the next movement.

He came up with the advice while speaking at a joint meeting of the AL at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office here this morning.

Responding to the statements of BNP leaders that they would continue their movement till victory is achieved, Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is now daydreaming again after coming out of jail.

He said if the people’s government is in power, BNP should feel that it would be very tough to wage a movement against the government as it has no issue to do so.

In his opening speech at the joint meeting, the AL general secretary highlighted the presence of Bangladesh in the security conference in Germany, claiming that Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought great honour to the country by participating in this conference.

Today, he said, the democratic world has unhesitatingly accepted the importance of Bangladesh.

Quader said the geopolitical position of Bangladesh is a fertile field for its enmity, while many hawks have an envious eye on the Bay of Bengal and Saint Martin.

But, he said, the Sheikh Hasina government has steered balanced diplomacy towards a success.

At the meeting, the AL general secretary informed about the instructions of AL President Sheikh Hasina given to the party men concerned to resolve the AL’s internal disputes along with the formation of the expired committees of the party.

He said it is important to resolve the organisational problems, including holding overdue conferences of various AL units and its affiliated bodies.

The AL president has directed to start work immediately to resolve the internal problems and disputes of the party, he added.