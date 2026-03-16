Iran gives India a counter-condition regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has presented a counter-condition to India regarding the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This condition has reportedly been put forward as part of ongoing discussions to ensure safe passage of vessels through the strait. According to relevant sources, Tehran has requested the release of three oil tankers detained in India.

Reuters reported this information on Monday (March 16), citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The report states that Indian authorities seized the tankers in February near India’s territorial waters. They alleged that the vessels had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers.

According to one of the sources, Iran’s ambassador in New Delhi met with officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Monday regarding this issue. During the meeting, Iran also requested the supply of certain medicines and medical equipment.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, stated that recent shipping movements are part of a long-standing communication and coordination between the two countries. However, he explicitly said that no exchange or agreement is being made on this matter.

According to Indian authorities, at least 22 Indian-flagged vessels and 611 Indian sailors are currently located in the Persian Gulf. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has significantly decreased due to ongoing tensions surrounding Iran.

The three oil tankers seized by India are named Asphalt Star, Al Jafjafia, and Stellar Ruby. The vessels are currently anchored near the Mumbai coast.