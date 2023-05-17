Chandarpaul denied century as West Indies A reach 417-6

Tagnarine Chandarpaul was denied his century as West Indies A reached 417-6 on a rain-hit day two of the first unofficial Test against Bangladesh A today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Resuming the day on 220-2, the visitors were able to add 197 runs in possible 55 overs of the day. Tagnarine Chandarpaul, the son of West Indies legendary batter Shivnarine Chandarpaul started the day on 70, raising the prospect of a century but was dismissed by pacer Musfik Hasan for 83 runs.

Overnight unbeaten batter Alick Athanaze made 85 off 98 with 12 fours and three sixes to push the scoreboard.

Joshua de Silva was batting on 73 with Kavin Sinclir on 47 at stumps. Earlier after electing to bat first on day one, opener Krik McKenzie led the team with highest 86 runs.

For Bangladesh, Musfik Hasan scalped 3-54 while Ripon Mondol, Saif Hasan and Nayeem Hasan took one wicket apiece.