Bangladesh to start SAFF campaign taking on Lebanon

Bangladesh will start their eight-nation SAFF Championship campaign taking on upper ranked Lebanon in their group B opening match scheduled to be held on June 22, one day after the formal kicks off of the championship on June 21.

The remaining two group matches will be held on June 25 and 28. Bangladesh will play against Maldives on June 25 at 4 pm (BST) and face Bhutan on June 28 at 8 pm (BST). All the matches will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

The semifinal of the championship will be held on July 1 while the final is slated for July 4. The timing of semifinals and the final of the championship will be confirmed later stage.

Grouping:

Group A – India, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan

Group B – Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh