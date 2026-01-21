Chief Adviser: Election Will Become a Model for the Future

Interim government’s Chief Adviser, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, has stated that the 2026 national parliamentary election will be one that sets an ideal standard for the country’s electoral system in the future.

He made this remark at a high-level meeting held on Wednesday (January 21) at the Chief Adviser’s office, focusing on the overall law and order situation ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter.

The Chief Adviser stated that assisting the Election Commission is the government’s primary responsibility. Describing it as a major challenge for the nation, he emphasized the need to successfully complete this duty and transform the election into a historic achievement. He instructed everyone to be highly attentive to ensure there are no shortcomings on election day.

Dr. Muhammad Yunus said, “There should be no flaws anywhere on February 12. This election is going through a major test phase by phase—starting today, with February 12 being the final phase.” He added that the Election Commission’s directives are now the supreme command, and all agencies must implement them in a coordinated manner.

Emphasizing the use of modern technology to ensure security around the election, he stated that body cameras and CCTV cameras would be used in this election, and the overall situation would be monitored from a central control room.

The Chief Adviser also mentioned that a large number of local and foreign journalists and observers would monitor this election. Therefore, the government must prepare with utmost importance and responsibility. He expressed hope that a fair and acceptable election is possible given the current preparations and situation.

At the meeting, Election Commission Secretary Akhter Ahmed informed that out of 59 registered political parties, 51 are participating in this election. Representatives from 26 countries have been invited to observe the election. He also stated that the European Union might send an observation team of approximately 300 members.

Regarding the law and order situation, Army Chief Wakar-uz-Zaman said that a significant portion of the arms and ammunition looted during the mass uprising of August 2024 has already been recovered, and operations to recover the remaining part are ongoing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the meeting that law enforcement agencies would be deployed before and after the voting, and the situation would be monitored using body cameras and drones. It was also stated that relevant ministries are working to ensure uninterrupted electricity and telecommunication services on election day.

Top officials from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, the Election Commission, and various intelligence agencies were present at this high-level meeting.