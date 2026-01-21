Pay Scale Meeting Concludes, Major Good News Regarding Pension

The full commission meeting centered on the formulation of the 9th National Pay Scale has concluded. During the meeting, commission officials announced significant good news for government officials, employees, and pensioners alike. The meeting ended on Wednesday, January 21, at 3:45 PM.

Sources from the meeting indicate that the proposed 9th National Pay Scale recommends a substantial increase in pension rates for pensioners. This proposal includes varying rates of pension increases for different tiers of pensioners.

According to the sources, a 100% or double increase in pension has been recommended for those who currently receive less than BDT 20,000 per month. For those receiving between BDT 20,000 and BDT 40,000 monthly, a 75% increase in pension is proposed. Furthermore, for those receiving over BDT 40,000 per month, a 55% pension increase is being recommended.

Additionally, a proposal to increase medical allowances for senior pensioners has been included. As per the proposal, it has been recommended to set the medical allowance at BDT 10,000 for pensioners aged above 75 years, which is currently BDT 8,000. Conversely, a medical allowance of BDT 5,000 has been suggested for pensioners aged below 55 years.

Commission officials have stated that these recommendations have been finalized after extensive discussion and review. The new decisions regarding pension and pay structures will be implemented following the submission of the pay commission’s report to the government, and subsequent verification and approval processes.

Concerned circles believe that if these recommendations are implemented, the financial security of government pensioners will be further strengthened, and the pressure from the rising cost of living will be significantly alleviated.