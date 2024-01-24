Complete ongoing projects quickly, take new after scrutiny: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects as early as possible and embark upon new schemes after proper scrutiny.

“We have to complete those ongoing projects quickly which require less cost as I think that we will get more benefit as soon as we accomplish those,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while chairing the Bangladesh Planning Commission meeting at its NEC conference room here this morning.

“We get the outcome of a project after it is completed, then we take up new projects,” she said.

She asked all concerned not to make delay in completing the projects.

“Make sure that there is no delay in implementing the projects and no unnecessary time expansion to complete the projects again and again,” she said.

The prime minister reiterated her call not to take any unnecessary big development projects.

She suggested taking projects scrutinising some things like evaluating necessity of the project for the particular area, people’s access to its benefit and its contribution to the economy.

“Other things which will have to be taken into consideration in taking big projects are- how much money is required to complete the project, how much will be loan, how much to repay, how much time Bangladesh will get to repay the loan and finally, is Bangladesh capable to pay the loan?,” she added.

“We have to analysis properly of these things (in taking up any mega projects),” Sheikh Hasina said.

She asked the planning commission to take ideas keeping in mind the announcement of her government to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041.

The prime minister said Bangladesh will start facing the biggest challenge from 2026 after its graduation as a developing nation.

She also asked all to leverage the scopes effectively that Bangladesh will get after its graduation.

She also reminded all that some opportunities that Bangladesh is currently getting as a least development country will be relinquished to some extent.

“Bangladesh will get some benefits as a least development country till 2029. We have requested to continue the benefits till 2032,” she added.

The premier asked all concerned to work on way of facing challenges Bangladesh will have after its graduation.

“We have to think that how we will face the challenges after Bangladesh’s graduation,” she said.

The head of the government requested the planning commission to undertake plans for the development of Bangladesh as they can materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation by building Bangladesh a poverty and hunger free Sonar Bangla.

“We won’t have to think lot in taking up development projects. If we go through the Constitution properly, we will get every instruction to run the state,” she opined.

She asked all concerned to follow the Constitution given by the Father of the Nation soon after the country was liberated.

The prime minister thanked the people of Bangladesh as she was reelected as the Prime Minister by the people’s mandate.

“I am indebted to the people as they voted me to power time and again,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said they will start the new journey to accomplish the unfinished tasks of the Father of the Nation and give the countrymen a better and improved life.