EC president greets PM on her reelection

European Council (EC) President Charles Michel has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In a greeting message sent to Sheikh Hasina, he wrote, “Let me congratulate you on your recent re-appointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”

Mentioning that the European Union is a reliable and long-term partner of Bangladesh, he said, “We are committed to continue working with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration and all other issues of shared interest.”

“Negotiations of a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement intended to broaden and modernize our cooperation will start soon,” Michel said, adding “this agreement will set a solid framework for our relations in the years to come.”

He went on saying, “within the framework of our long-term partnership with Bangladesh, the European Union will continue to work with the Government of Bangladesh to uphold and advance the shared priorities of democracy, human rights and the rule of law that underpin our relations.”

Wishing the Bangladesh premier every success, he ended the letter saying, “please accept, dear Prime Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration”.