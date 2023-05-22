বাংলা
Monday, May 22, 2023
Deora – Coke Studio Bangla – Season 2
Youtube Trending

Deora – Coke Studio Bangla – Season 2

by newsdesk
by newsdesk

Deora is a song sung by boatsmen for rhythm and energy during Nouka Baich – a traditional boat race, popular in the northern parts of Bangladesh and held during the Monsoon and Autumn seasons. The banks of Bangladesh explode with festivities in this time and Deora celebrates those ‘Mela’ across ‘The Land of the Rivers’.

The mix of folk genres like ’Shaari Gaan’, usually associated with physical labor, and ‘Jaag Gaan’ known for its motivational lyrics – the perfect combination for a sport that requires the participants to have quick bursts of intense energy for rowing their boat across the finishing line. Reflecting the vitality of the lyrics written by a boat racer Fazlu Majhi himself.

Pritom pays his ode to these colorful genres in his opening lines for the song. He is joined by the Ghaashphoring Choir, collaborating to create a fresh new sound for the young listeners of the music crazy nation.

Deora Lyrics Is a Bangla Song. This Song Is Sung By Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi And Team. Music Created by Coke Studio. This Song Lyrics & Tune was Created By Collected.

Coke Studio

The cherry on top is the immaculate performance by Islam Uddin Palakar. A pioneer in the genre of ‘Pala Gaan’ a folk performance that is inherited. The rich heritage of this genre usually requires elaborative theatrical performances where the actor takes in multiple roles – sometimes a man, sometimes a woman, and sometimes an inanimate object – to present stories to their audience. These performances can take up to 8 hours without a break. Deora tries to cement the different genres that make up the #RealMagic sound of Bangladesh with a new sound.

Deora Lyrics By Coke Studio Bangla

Song Details
Song: Deora – দেওরা
Singer: Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi And Team
Lyrics & Tune: Collected
Music Label: Coke Studio Bangla

Lyrics:

Deora Lyrics In Bengali
Eto surer oi sonar tori
kothay gele pabe
Joto barei phiri ghore
tobu bhore na mon tate tate
hate lage re hate

Arey hate lage byetha re
Haat chaira deo sonar deora re
Hoire amrar bari aisho
deora boste debo pira

Ore jolpano korite debo
shalik dhaner chira re
Haat chaira deo shonar deora re

Aare haate laage byetha re
Haat chaira deo sonar deora re
Bhabi amar poriyache
laal ronger saari

Bhabi amar poriyache
laal ronger saari
Dui haatete poriyache
reshmi kacher churi

Khopate babla gacher phool
Kane jhuliteche
jhumka naamer dul

Arey aajke amra baichal baichi
Moneri moton hay hay moneri moton
Dekho baij khaliya ebar kintu
Jibon korbo sartho re
Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Hay re aga laiyer boitar sathe
Marbe tumra taan
Aar jhor tufan asile kintu
Nouka jabe choli re

Haat chaira deo shonar deora re
Hayre hate laage betha re
Hate lagey betha re
Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Eto shurer oi sonar tori
kothay gele pabe
Haat chaira deo shonar
Joto bar e phiri ghore
tobu bhore na mon tate

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re
Joto bar e phiri ghore
tobu bhore na mon tate
Haat chaira deo sonar deora re.

