Deora – Coke Studio Bangla – Season 2

Deora is a song sung by boatsmen for rhythm and energy during Nouka Baich – a traditional boat race, popular in the northern parts of Bangladesh and held during the Monsoon and Autumn seasons. The banks of Bangladesh explode with festivities in this time and Deora celebrates those ‘Mela’ across ‘The Land of the Rivers’.

The mix of folk genres like ’Shaari Gaan’, usually associated with physical labor, and ‘Jaag Gaan’ known for its motivational lyrics – the perfect combination for a sport that requires the participants to have quick bursts of intense energy for rowing their boat across the finishing line. Reflecting the vitality of the lyrics written by a boat racer Fazlu Majhi himself.

Pritom pays his ode to these colorful genres in his opening lines for the song. He is joined by the Ghaashphoring Choir, collaborating to create a fresh new sound for the young listeners of the music crazy nation.

Deora Lyrics Is a Bangla Song. This Song Is Sung By Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi And Team. Music Created by Coke Studio. This Song Lyrics & Tune was Created By Collected. Coke Studio

The cherry on top is the immaculate performance by Islam Uddin Palakar. A pioneer in the genre of ‘Pala Gaan’ a folk performance that is inherited. The rich heritage of this genre usually requires elaborative theatrical performances where the actor takes in multiple roles – sometimes a man, sometimes a woman, and sometimes an inanimate object – to present stories to their audience. These performances can take up to 8 hours without a break. Deora tries to cement the different genres that make up the #RealMagic sound of Bangladesh with a new sound.

Deora Lyrics By Coke Studio Bangla

Deora Lyrics Is a Bangla Song. This Song Is Sung By Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi And Team. Music Created by Coke Studio. This Song Lyrics & Tune was Created By Collected.

Song Details

Song: Deora – দেওরা

Singer: Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi And Team

Lyrics & Tune: Collected

Music Label: Coke Studio Bangla

Lyrics:

Deora Lyrics In Bengali

Eto surer oi sonar tori

kothay gele pabe

Joto barei phiri ghore

tobu bhore na mon tate tate

hate lage re hate

Arey hate lage byetha re

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Hoire amrar bari aisho

deora boste debo pira

Ore jolpano korite debo

shalik dhaner chira re

Haat chaira deo shonar deora re

Aare haate laage byetha re

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Bhabi amar poriyache

laal ronger saari

Bhabi amar poriyache

laal ronger saari

Dui haatete poriyache

reshmi kacher churi

Khopate babla gacher phool

Kane jhuliteche

jhumka naamer dul

Arey aajke amra baichal baichi

Moneri moton hay hay moneri moton

Dekho baij khaliya ebar kintu

Jibon korbo sartho re

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Hay re aga laiyer boitar sathe

Marbe tumra taan

Aar jhor tufan asile kintu

Nouka jabe choli re

Haat chaira deo shonar deora re

Hayre hate laage betha re

Hate lagey betha re

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Eto shurer oi sonar tori

kothay gele pabe

Haat chaira deo shonar

Joto bar e phiri ghore

tobu bhore na mon tate

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re

Joto bar e phiri ghore

tobu bhore na mon tate

Haat chaira deo sonar deora re.