New Bangla Natok 2023 – SCHOOL GANG – Season 02 – Episode 33

As always, this web series also stars all the popular faces of Prank King. Shahidul Alam Sacchu, Abdullah Rana, Rocky Khan, Tamim Khandkar, Shayla Sathi, Arohi Mim, Miraj Khan, Adar, Saqib, Nazia, Siam and Shanto will be seen in this series. The web series is written and directed by Financial Sajeev.

Regarding School Gang season two, Sajeev said that the first season was quite popular. Hope the audience will get something better this time. The story is also different. Along with that, there is that mood of school days.

This year’s school gang has been shot in three districts of the country. The web series has generated a lot of interest from the audience since its inception. The actors of the series commented that the audience will not be disappointed.