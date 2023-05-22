বাংলা
Monday, May 22, 2023
National

PM off to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here this afternoon for Doha on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2023 to be held on May 23-25.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage members, took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 3.13pm, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, cabinet secretary, chief of army, chief of air staff, acting chief of naval staff, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the premier off.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6:00pm local time (9:00pm BST).

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the forum titled “3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story” at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The QEF is the Middle East’s leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On May 23, Sheikh Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd QEF, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih.

On May 24, the premier will join the QEF, have a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (at Amiri Diwan) and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).

The Prime Minister is expected to return home in the morning of May 25.

