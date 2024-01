Five people were killed in attacks on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region and the eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities said on Monday as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalates.

“Tentatively, 13 people were reported to have been injured and four killed,” at 2:00 am (1100 GMT), Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of Donetsk, was cited as saying by the state-run news agency TASS.

In Odesa, local governor Oleg Kiper said one person died in a Russian drone attack.