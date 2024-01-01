Govt. wants to establish international standard education system: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government wants to form an international standard education system in Bangladesh following the curriculum of world-renowned educational institutions.

“We will give money whatever needs in education. There are renowned international universities – We have to see how they teach. What curriculum and which method do they follow? We want to establish international standard education system in Bangladesh,” she said.

The premier said this while opening free textbook distribution programme at an event at her office through handing over books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning.

She also laid emphasis on the practical learning-based education to create employment opportunities in the country.

Sheikh Hasina said she wants to develop a nation with modern technology-knowledge-based education as she desired that students get such education from an early age.

So, her government is giving importance to technical education and vocational training, she said.

“We want to build a nation with modern-technology-knowledge-based education. We’ve already done everything for that,” she added.

Mentioning that the present era is the age of modern technology and knowledge, Sheikh Hasina said, “We will never be left behind. We have to keep pace with other countries. so we want our boys and girls to learn technology from early age.”

She added: “We want our country to keep pace with the world. That is why we have to change our education curriculum.”

Referring to a quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister said Bangabandhu didn’t consider the cost of education as an expenditure rather he used to think it a kind of investment.

Calling on the students to pursue study attentively, she said life becomes failure without education as there may be wealth with many things but education is one thing that no one can take away.

“We want to build the nation with versatile education. To build the smart Bangladesh, we need smart skilled population the most,” she continued.

Highlighting the importance of education to get rid of poverty, the head of government said they want to make Bangladesh a poverty-free country.

“Only education can make a country free from poverty. That is why we have given the most importance to education,” she said.

At the textbook distribution ceremony on the eve of 2024, Sheikh Hasina wished all a Happy New Year-2024.

With Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the chair, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury delivered the welcome address.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen also spoke at the function.

The ministries have taken necessary steps to distribute nearly 30,70,83,517 copies new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students this year, involving over Taka 1400 crore.

The textbooks have already been sent to every upazila in the country.

The government has so far distributed over 464,78,29,883 copies free textbooks among students up to secondary levels across the country since 2010.

Since 2017, the government has been distributing braille books among the blind students alongside handing over books in Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri languages to the children of minority ethnic groups to facilitate them to study in their mother tongue.