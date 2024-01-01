বাংলা
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Govt. wants to establish international standard education system: PM
National

Govt. wants to establish international standard education system: PM

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 9 views 3 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government wants to form an international standard education system in Bangladesh following the curriculum of world-renowned educational institutions.

“We will give money whatever needs in education. There are renowned international universities – We have to see how they teach. What curriculum and which method do they follow? We want to establish international standard education system in Bangladesh,” she said.

The premier said this while opening free textbook distribution programme at an event at her office through handing over books to students of pre-primary, primary and secondary levels in the morning.

She also laid emphasis on the practical learning-based education to create employment opportunities in the country.

Sheikh Hasina said she wants to develop a nation with modern technology-knowledge-based education as she desired that students get such education from an early age.

So, her government is giving importance to technical education and vocational training, she said.

“We want to build a nation with modern-technology-knowledge-based education. We’ve already done everything for that,” she added.

Mentioning that the present era is the age of modern technology and knowledge, Sheikh Hasina said, “We will never be left behind. We have to keep pace with other countries. so we want our boys and girls to learn technology from early age.”

She added: “We want our country to keep pace with the world. That is why we have to change our education curriculum.”

Referring to a quote of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister said Bangabandhu didn’t consider the cost of education as an expenditure rather he used to think it a kind of investment.

Calling on the students to pursue study attentively, she said life becomes failure without education as there may be wealth with many things but education is one thing that no one can take away.

“We want to build the nation with versatile education. To build the smart Bangladesh, we need smart skilled population the most,” she continued.
Highlighting the importance of education to get rid of poverty, the head of government said they want to make Bangladesh a poverty-free country.

“Only education can make a country free from poverty. That is why we have given the most importance to education,” she said.

At the textbook distribution ceremony on the eve of 2024, Sheikh Hasina wished all a Happy New Year-2024.

With Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni in the chair, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury delivered the welcome address.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen also spoke at the function.

The ministries have taken necessary steps to distribute nearly 30,70,83,517 copies new textbooks among 3,81,28,324 students this year, involving over Taka 1400 crore.

The textbooks have already been sent to every upazila in the country.

The government has so far distributed over 464,78,29,883 copies free textbooks among students up to secondary levels across the country since 2010.

Since 2017, the government has been distributing braille books among the blind students alongside handing over books in Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo and Sadri languages to the children of minority ethnic groups to facilitate them to study in their mother tongue.

You may also like

PM urges people to vote for ‘boat’ in reply to BNP-Jamaat’s atrocities

PM urges journalists to stay alert against rumor

President casts vote thru postal ballot, urges citizens to vote on Jan 7

At least 48 dead after monster Japan quake

Fireworks, weapons light skies as world enters 2024

Give befitting reply to election foiling attempt through votes: PM

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in neck
Fireworks, weapons light skies as world enters 2024
Govt. wants to establish international standard education system: PM
Five killed in attacks on Donetsk, Odesa: local authorities

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More