Four dengue patient die, 477 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Four dengue patients died and 477 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8 am today.

“A total of 402 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 75 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours,” a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“A total of 29 deaths from dengue disease were reported this year while 269 dengue patients died last year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 4,603 while some 3,432 patients were released from different hospitals this year, according to the statement.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since January 1 to May 31 this year.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.