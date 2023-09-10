French President Macron arrives in Dhaka

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived here tonight on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the French President at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with a bouquet of flower.

A red carpet was rolled out and national anthems of both the countries were played upon reception of Macron by the Prime Minister at the airport at 8.10 pm.

A guard of honour and 21-gun salute was given to the by the Armed Forces. Macron also inspected the guard of honour.

The French President was introduced to the cabinet members by the premier at that time.

Both Sheikh Hasina and Macron arrived in Dhaka today separately after attending the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

This is Macron’s first visit to Bangladesh and second visit of the French President as former President Mitterrand visited Bangladesh on February 20-24 in 1990.

President Macron is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting and a tete-a-tete with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here tomorrow morning.

A couple of bilateral agreements are likely to be signed in presence of the two leaders.

Later, they will hold a joint press briefing.

Before leaving the PMO, Macron will sign the visitor’s book there.

Macron is scheduled to join a banquet to be hosted by Bangladesh Premier in honour of him tonight.

The French President will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 tomorrow morning.

The French president is accompanied by, among others, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

The visit of the President Macron at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the occasion to “concretize some projects and boost” further economic relations between the two countries, said the French side.

The bilateral trade relationship has gone a long way since early 1990.

Total trade between Bangladesh and France soared from euro € 210M to euro € 4.9 billion today with France being the 5th country for exports.

French companies are now involved in various sectors including engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.

Bangladesh and France hope that the French President’s visit will take the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November 2021 at the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from issues like climate change and regulated migration during the talks.

The French President is scheduled to leave Dhaka tomorrow afternoon.