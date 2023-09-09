বাংলা
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Saima Wazed describes chats with Biden during exclusive photo session

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s daughter and autism expert Saima Wazed today described her chats with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G 20 summit in New Delhi as several of their exclusive photographs including selfies appeared on social media.

“Had a wonderful chat with @POTUS @JoeBiden at the #G20 Summit in #NewDelhi,” Saima wrote in social media platform X, formerly twitter.

She added: “I spoke to him about the importance of #Mental Health services as a part of comprehensive #PublicHealth, and school psychologists in the education system.”

Saima also uploaded several pictures the US president the Bangladesh premier and she herself where they were seen in smiling faces. In one photograph Biden was seen talking selfie himself using his own mobile phone with Sheikh Hasina and her daughter.

The photographs also grabbed Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his US counterpart Anthony Blinken standing nearby facing the trio.

Officials present during the interaction said Sheikh Hasina and Biden exchanged greetings and conveyed each other good wishes at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Centre in Pragati Maidan in the Indian capital.

The Bangladesh premier attends the summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, the event’s host this year, along with other global leaders.

