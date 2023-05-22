HBL regional executives visit Dhaka

Farhan Talib, Regional General Manager – Singapore & China for HBL, and Cheng Wei (Amanda), Country Manager (China), Branch Manager of HBL Beijing, and Head of Financial Institutions (FIs) – China, are set to visit Dhaka on Monday. The visit aims to explore new opportunities to bolster business ties between Bangladesh and China.

HBL, a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, has been serving

clients in Bangladesh for more than 45 years.

Farhan Talib and Cheng Wei (Amanda) are with HBL for over 20 years. As seasoned banking

professionals both of them played pivotal role in establishing HBL’s footprint in China. Farhan Talib

works closely with the HBL team in Bangladesh to support local corporates in their business endeavors

across China, Singapore, and other international markets. Amanda, on the other hand, has been actively

formulating and implementing the bank’s strategy in the Chinese market.

During their visit to Dhaka, the HBL executives will meet with key stakeholders, clients, and partners to

discuss innovative banking solutions and opportunities for Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh

and also explore how Bangladesh businesses can enhance their international business network in China

and beyond with the support of HBL. These meetings aim to further strengthen and expand HBL’s

presence in Bangladesh and China while continuing to support the growth of local businesses in these

regions.

About HBL

HBL, operating in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, is a bank of regional relevance with operations

spread across multiple geographies. It is headquartered out of Pakistan where it has the largest

operations. The Bank is a leading full-service commercial bank. HBL is recognized as the leading financial

institution in this region for its client-centric innovation in financial services. The Aga Khan Fund for

Economic Development (AKFED) owns 51% shareholding and the management control of HBL while the

remaining shareholding is held by individuals, local and foreign institutions and funds including CDC

Group Plc and the International Finance Corporation.