Monday, May 22, 2023
HBL regional executives visit Dhaka

Farhan Talib, Regional General Manager – Singapore &amp; China for HBL, and Cheng Wei (Amanda), Country Manager (China), Branch Manager of HBL Beijing, and Head of Financial Institutions (FIs) – China, are set to visit Dhaka on Monday. The visit aims to explore new opportunities to bolster business ties between Bangladesh and China.

HBL, a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies, has been serving
clients in Bangladesh for more than 45 years.

Farhan Talib and Cheng Wei (Amanda) are with HBL for over 20 years. As seasoned banking
professionals both of them played pivotal role in establishing HBL’s footprint in China. Farhan Talib
works closely with the HBL team in Bangladesh to support local corporates in their business endeavors
across China, Singapore, and other international markets. Amanda, on the other hand, has been actively
formulating and implementing the bank’s strategy in the Chinese market.

During their visit to Dhaka, the HBL executives will meet with key stakeholders, clients, and partners to
discuss innovative banking solutions and opportunities for Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh
and also explore how Bangladesh businesses can enhance their international business network in China
and beyond with the support of HBL. These meetings aim to further strengthen and expand HBL’s
presence in Bangladesh and China while continuing to support the growth of local businesses in these
regions.

About HBL

HBL, operating in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, is a bank of regional relevance with operations
spread across multiple geographies. It is headquartered out of Pakistan where it has the largest
operations. The Bank is a leading full-service commercial bank. HBL is recognized as the leading financial
institution in this region for its client-centric innovation in financial services. The Aga Khan Fund for
Economic Development (AKFED) owns 51% shareholding and the management control of HBL while the
remaining shareholding is held by individuals, local and foreign institutions and funds including CDC
Group Plc and the International Finance Corporation.

