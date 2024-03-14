বাংলা
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Hijacked Bangladeshi ship anchors 20 miles off Somalian port: BMMOA
World News

Hijacked Bangladeshi ship anchors 20 miles off Somalian port: BMMOA

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 7 views 0 minutes read
File Photo

The hijacked Bangladeshi-flagged cargo ship has anchored 20 miles off the Somalian port of Garacad, BMMOA sources said.

Talking to BSS this afternoon, Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association (BMMOA) General Secretary Md Shakawat Hossain said the latest position of the ship was confirmed by a global shipping source that is monitoring its movement.

The ship is owned by SR Shipping Limited, a sister concern of KSRM.

Media advisor of KSRM Mizanul Islam said the vessel has dropped anchor about 20 miles from the Somalian port.

The pirates have not communicated with the ship owners till now, he added.

You may also like

Hamas armed wing says ‘no compromise’ in Gaza truce talks

UK to give Ukraine 10,000 drones for Russia war

Biden to slam Trump ‘revenge and retribution’ in high-stakes speech

Hamas says truce agreement with Israel possible within 24-48 hours: agency

Israel on board with Gaza peace deal, as US airdrops begin

Famine ‘imminent’ in northern Gaza, warns WFP

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Peaceful voting continues in Mymensingh, Cumilla city polls
Hamas armed wing says ‘no compromise’ in Gaza truce talks
Equal participation of men, women needed for country’s overall development: PM
UK to give Ukraine 10,000 drones for Russia war

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More