Hijacked Bangladeshi ship anchors 20 miles off Somalian port: BMMOA

The hijacked Bangladeshi-flagged cargo ship has anchored 20 miles off the Somalian port of Garacad, BMMOA sources said.

Talking to BSS this afternoon, Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association (BMMOA) General Secretary Md Shakawat Hossain said the latest position of the ship was confirmed by a global shipping source that is monitoring its movement.

The ship is owned by SR Shipping Limited, a sister concern of KSRM.

Media advisor of KSRM Mizanul Islam said the vessel has dropped anchor about 20 miles from the Somalian port.

The pirates have not communicated with the ship owners till now, he added.