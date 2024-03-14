Govt. to query BNP connection with hoarders: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government is trying to identify those who are involved in market syndicates and hoarders.

The government is also investigating whether BNP has any link with the syndicate and hoarders, he said.

“There could be such syndicates to embarrass the government and disrupt country’s progress in the month of Ramadan,” he added.

The minister was exchanging views with the leaders of Mohila Awami League and Jubo Mohila League at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader said the whole world is now going through crisis and Bangladesh is not out of the global phenomena.

Regarding the surge of commodity prices, the minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to bring the commodity prices within the purchase capacity of the people.

Pointing out recent visit to Singapore Obaidul Quader said he observed a significant rise of commodity prices there. Same crisis is also looming in the US, Europe and other developed countries,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to control prices in our country,” he said adding “the government is not inactive here. The Prime Minister is always working to deal with the crisis.”

Replying to a question about the recent hijacking of Bangladeshi ship and crew in Somalia, the minister said the Foreign Ministry is actively working to secure their release.

Quader said 23 crew members have insurance coverage, and efforts are underway to ensure their safe return.

Regarding any possible impact on relations with the USA over Dr Yunus, the minister said, it would not happen as he (Dr Yunus) is a Bangladeshi citizen and subject to face any legal proceeding under the jurisdiction of Bangladesh law.

About a demand of BNP to send Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment, Quader said they can place their demand and we should find the logic of their demand.

The AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown her unprecedented generosity to Begum Zia giving her release from jail. Begum Zia is now able to take treatment from her house, he added.

AL Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Afzal Hossain, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Mohila AL President Meher Afroz Chumki, General Secretary Jahanara Begum, Jubo Mohila League President Daisy Sarwar and General Secretary Sharmin Sultana Lily, among others, were present.