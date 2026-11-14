India Advances to SAFF Final After Beating Bhutan

Defending champions India have secured their spot in the SAFF Championship final after defeating Bhutan 2-1 in the first semi-final.

Naushad Moosa’s disciples clinched victory in the match held on Saturday (November 14) at the National Stadium in the capital, thanks to two goals scored in the first half. This result brings the Blue Tigers one step closer to retaining their title.

India played aggressive football from the start of the match and quickly reaped the rewards. P.V. Vishnu’s precise finish in the eighth minute gave them the lead. In the 27th minute, Indian captain Chinglensana Singh doubled the lead by capitalizing on a scramble created from a corner kick. India went into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

Bhutan showed signs of a comeback early in the second half. In the 48th minute, Kinzang Tobden scored with a brilliant header from a free-kick. Although the assistant referee initially signaled offside, the main referee upheld the goal decision after a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Following the goal, Bhutan became even more aggressive. In the 53rd minute, India’s goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh skillfully saved a powerful shot from Bhutan’s star forward Chencho Gyeltshen, denying them an equalizer.

On the other hand, India was awarded a penalty in the 65th minute, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review. Towards the end of the match, Bhutan created two more good opportunities to equalize but failed to convert them.

Ultimately, India left the field with a 2-1 victory. The defending champions will face the winner of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the final, scheduled for November 17.