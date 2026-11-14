Allegations of Ball Tampering with Vaseline

Allegations of ball tampering have surfaced in the second XI competition of Bangladesh’s first National Cricket League (NCL). It has been alleged that players are using Vaseline to alter the ball’s condition and achieve reverse swing. This information was reported by the cricket-based website Cricbuzz.

The allegations emerged after Dhaka Division’s second XI became champions, defeating Khulna Division’s second XI by an innings and 35 runs in the final held in Purbachal. These accusations from tournament officials have sparked a new controversy in domestic cricket.

Following the final, Dhaka Division officials alleged that opposing players used Vaseline to alter the ball’s condition. An unnamed Dhaka team official told Cricbuzz, “Yes, yes. Players do this (ball tampering with Vaseline). They hide Vaseline between their fingers, making it almost impossible to identify who did it.”

The official claimed that using Vaseline makes the ball heavier and easier to reverse swing. According to him, a ball coated with Vaseline does not travel normally through the air and also skids on the pitch.

He further alleged that Khulna Division players applied Vaseline to their hair and then rubbed it onto the ball from there. They even kept Vaseline on their hands so that it would transfer to the ball when caught. Despite the issue being reported to the umpires multiple times, the official claimed it was difficult to detect.

Cricbuzz’s report stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Umpire’s Committee has not yet received any formal complaint regarding the alleged use of Vaseline.

Some individuals associated with the NCL claim that although the matter was verbally communicated by the teams, the umpires did not take any action. However, the veracity of the allegations or whether any player has been proven to have tampered with the ball has not been confirmed.

It now remains to be seen whether the BCB will investigate or take any action regarding these allegations. If such accusations in a significant domestic cricket competition are not resolved, questions may arise about the competition’s transparency and reputation.

Source: Cricbuzz