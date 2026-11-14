Dengue Claims 8 More Lives, 1,674 Hospitalized

The dengue outbreak continues in the country. In the last 24 hours, eight more people have died from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease. During the same period, 1,674 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue.

This information was released in a circular published by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday (November 14).

According to the circular, out of the eight people who died from dengue in the last 24 hours, six were residents of the Dhaka division. Additionally, one person each died in the Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions.

According to DGHS figures, a total of 491 people have died from dengue in the country from January 1st of this year to date. During this period, 160,557 people have been hospitalized.

Public health experts are emphasizing the destruction of mosquito breeding grounds, keeping homes and surrounding environments clean, and seeking prompt medical advice if fever appears, to control the dengue situation.