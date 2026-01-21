Trial of Joy-Palak Begins for Crimes Against Humanity

The International Crimes Tribunal has ordered the commencement of the trial against Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and former State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, by framing charges in a case of crimes against humanity. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in a massacre carried out during the July mass uprising, for which the internet was shut down.

On Wednesday, January 21, a three-member judicial panel led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumdar, Chairman of International Crimes Tribunal-1, issued the order. The other two members are Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired District and Sessions Judge Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

On this day, the tribunal first dismissed the applications filed by the lawyers seeking the acquittal of the two accused. Subsequently, Justice Shafiul Alam Mahmud read out the three charges brought against them by the prosecution. The tribunal then formally framed the charges, marking the beginning of the trial in this case. Furthermore, February 18 has been set for the opening statements and witness testimony.

Among the two accused in this case, Palak is currently under arrest. Police brought him to the tribunal from jail this morning. Manjur Alam, a state-appointed lawyer, is representing the other accused, Joy.

Previously, on January 15, the tribunal set today’s date for the order regarding the framing of charges in this case. On that day, lawyer Liton Ahmed argued on behalf of Palak, and state-appointed lawyer Manjur Alam represented Joy. During the hearing, they opposed the three charges brought by the prosecution and claimed that Joy and Palak had no involvement. Consequently, they appealed for their acquittal and against the framing of charges. However, the prosecution requested the framing of charges.

On January 11, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam presented arguments regarding the framing of charges against the accused. On that day, he read out the three charges and moved for the commencement of the trial against the two defendants.

The three charges in this case are as follows: Firstly, on the night of July 14, 2024, Palak allegedly incited violence on Facebook under Joy’s instruction. Consequently, on July 15, police, Awami League, and Chhatra League armed forces attacked protesters at Dhaka University and various other locations. Secondly, they allegedly incited and instigated the use of deadly weapons by shutting down the internet, and simultaneously aided in the killings. As a result, 28 individuals, including Russel and Mosleh Uddin, were martyred in attacks by the police and party-backed terrorist forces. The third charge alleges their assistance in 34 killings in Uttara.

In connection with these incidents, on December 10, the court ordered Joy to surrender by publishing notices in two national newspapers on charges of crimes against humanity. Palak, being already arrested, was presented in court on the same day. On December 4, the court accepted the formal charges submitted by the prosecution.