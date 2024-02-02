বাংলা
Friday, February 2, 2024
National

ITU Secretary-General greets Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The Secretary General wrote to offer her most sincere congratulations on Sheikh Hasina’s re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, according to a letter sent to Sheikh Hasina.

She added: “I extend to You my very best wishes for Your success in this important position of great responsibility, and wish the people of Bangladesh prosperity, unity, growth and every success in the coming years.”

Doreen Bogdan-Martin Mentioned that over the years the ITU has collaborated with Bangladesh to achieve universal connectivity and a sustainable digital transformation through the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and the National Broadcasting Authority.

She continued, “I applaud Your country’s continued commitment and actions in advancing sustainable development through ICTs and I look forward to our continued cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.”

She went on, “Through my office in Geneva and the ITU Regional office for Asia and the Pacific based in Bangkok, may I assure You of my full support in maintaining the excellent relations between Bangladesh and the ITU.”

“We stand ready as ever to assist Your country in any way possible in the field of telecommunications and ITs and look forward to a continued successful collaboration in the future,” she ended.

