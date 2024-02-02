বাংলা
Friday, February 2, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Vietnamese PM invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Hanoi
National

Vietnamese PM invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Hanoi

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has invited his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to pay an official bilateral visit to Hanoi.

The formal invitation was handed over to foreign minister Dr Hasna Mahmud by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son at a bilateral meeting today on the sideline of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels, a foreign ministry’s press release said here.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese foreign minister also invited Hasan Mahmud to visit Hanoi to further strengthen the 5- year-long friendly relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The two foreign ministers discussed on various matters related to mutual interest and bilateral issues. They also discussed on the ways to expand trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that repartition of the farcically displaced people to Rakhine is the only solution of the Rohingya crisis, Hasan Mahmud urged Vietnam to mount pressure on Myanmar regarding the matter.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell chaired the forum.

The EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum brought together the EU and its Member States with countries from the East coast of Africa in the West to the Pacific islands in the East.

The foreign minister will return to Dhaka Sunday evening.

You may also like

ITU Secretary-General greets Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

PM for digital publication, translation to take Bangla literature to global stage

Dhaka, Riyadh to work together on women empowerment, climate, food security

Saima Wazed takes charge as WHO regional director

Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia keen to enhance bilateral ties further

Govt to procure 1 cargo LNG, 60,000 MTs of fertilizer

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Dhaka, Riyadh to work together on women empowerment, climate, food security
Saima Wazed takes charge as WHO regional director
Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia keen to enhance bilateral ties further
Govt to procure 1 cargo LNG, 60,000 MTs of fertilizer

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More