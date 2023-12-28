বাংলা
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
National

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

French President Emmanuel Macron demanded a “lasting ceasefire” in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, his office said, as an escalating humanitarian crisis grips the Palestinian territory.

“France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza,” the French presidency added in a statement.

Macron, an ally of Netanyahu since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, told the Israeli premier of his “deepest concern” about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

He also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.

Netanyahu’s office said during the call the prime minister thanked Macron for “France’s involvement in defending freedom of navigation and its willingness to help restore security along Israel’s border with Lebanon”.

The conflict erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and retaliated with relentless bombardment and a ground invasion in Gaza that has killed at least 21,110 people, mainly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

You may also like

Journalist torturers won’t be spared: PM

PM to address rallies virtually in 6 districts today

Sheikh Hasina unveils AL election manifesto, pledging to build smart Bangladesh

AL promises to develop ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041

PM for casting vote going early to polling centres

PM in Rangpur for day-long election campaign

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

AL promises to develop ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041
PM for casting vote going early to polling centres
PM in Rangpur for day-long election campaign
‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More