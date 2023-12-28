PM to address rallies virtually in 6 districts today

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in six districts today.

From 3 pm tomorrow, the AL president will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here, an AL press release said.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Jamalpur, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Chandpur and Bandarban.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates, and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned and AL leaders as well as activists to make the rallies a success.