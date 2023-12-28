বাংলা
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM to address rallies virtually in 6 districts today
National

PM to address rallies virtually in 6 districts today

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 0 minutes read

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in six districts today.

From 3 pm tomorrow, the AL president will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here, an AL press release said.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Jamalpur, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Chandpur and Bandarban.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates, and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned and AL leaders as well as activists to make the rallies a success.

You may also like

Journalist torturers won’t be spared: PM

Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza

Sheikh Hasina unveils AL election manifesto, pledging to build smart Bangladesh

AL promises to develop ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041

PM for casting vote going early to polling centres

PM in Rangpur for day-long election campaign

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

AL promises to develop ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041
PM for casting vote going early to polling centres
PM in Rangpur for day-long election campaign
‘Harrowing’: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More