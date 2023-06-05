বাংলা
Monday, June 5, 2023
National Mild, moderate and heat wave likely to continue over country
National

Mild, moderate and heat wave likely to continue over country

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

The prevailing mild, moderate and heat wave condition is likely to continue further for next five to six days over the country, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

“Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Nilphamary and Dinajpur. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and the rest parts of Rangpur divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Bandarban and it may continue,” said the release.

Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 41.1 degree Celsius at Dinajpur and minimum temperature today was recorded by 23.3 degree Celsius at Nikli under Dhaka division.

The sun will set at 6.43pm today and the sun will rise at 5.11 am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.

