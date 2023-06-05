Plant trees to protect Bangladesh from climate change: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to plant trees to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impacts of climate changes.

“I would like to urge all to protect the environment of Bangladesh because it is our duty to protect our country from the adverse impact of climate change,” she said while planting trees on the premises of her official residence Ganabhaban on the World Environment Day 2023.

The premier planted three saplings as part of the inauguration of the Environment Fair-2023, National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2023.

“As today is the World Environment Day, I planted trees. I hope all (the people) of Bangladesh follow it (to plant trees),” she said.

The head of government said they have been implementing the tree plantation programme on a massive scale so that Bangladesh would be more beautiful, greenery and developed.

She continued, “I want that Bangladesh would face no sort of damage from climate change. So, I tell everyone to plant trees.”

The Prime Minister asked the people to plant trees in every available place and to bring every area under production to grow fruits, vegetables and others amid the global price-hike of commodities.

Mentioning that many developed countries are also struggling due to the global high inflation, she said the government will have all efforts to protect the people of the country from the crisis.

“I would like to request each of the countrymen to plant three trees and if not possible, plant at least one tree,” she added.

She asked the students to plant trees on the premises of their schools, colleges and universities.

The premier said her party -Bangladesh Awami League- started a tree plantation programme in 1985, taking decision in 1984 and Bangladesh Krishak League has been entrusted to implement the programme.

Every AL leader and activist was given an order to plant at least three of wood, fruit and herbal saplings, she said.

The Awami League President said that her party will start the tree plantation campaign on the first day of Bangla month Ashar as it did in the previous years.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Deputy Minister for Environment Habibun Nahar, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Saber Hossain Chowdhury, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, among others, were present.