Momen terms Benapole Express tragedy as “Crime Against Humanity”

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today called the horrific incident of setting ablaze the Beanpole express leaving four people death as a forgivable “Crime Against Humanity”.

“This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values,” he said in a statement this morning.

Dr Momen said the timing of this tragedy, just a day before the election scheduled for January 7, shows an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety and security of the democratic processes of the country.

“It is an affront to democracy, an attack on the democratic process, and a grave violation of the rights of our citizens,” he said.

This deliberate act of setting a train on fire, where innocent passengers were subjected to unimaginable horror and forced to endure the unforgivable sight of fellow humans being burned alive, is an act of absolute abomination, read the statement.

“This blatant attempt to instill fear and panic among the masses is an affront to the spirit of our democracy and the enthusiastic participation of our citizens in the upcoming election,” said the foreign minister.

He said this act of setting a train on fire, with people burning inside is characteristic of the pattern of violence that Bangladesh has witnessed before as well.

This has shocked the conscience of our whole society – and indeed – the whole world, he added.

“We will leave no stone unturned to find out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Each and every one will be brought to justice and exemplary punishment shall be rendered to the culprit(s), according to the law of the land,” said the minister.

The horrifying act of arson, which took place in Gopibag Kacha Bazar area in the capital on Friday evening when the Benapole Express train was intentionally set on fire by miscreants, has resulted in the deaths of four people including two children and scores were injured.