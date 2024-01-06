বাংলা
Saturday, January 6, 2024
PM mourns train casualties, orders investigation

by Salauddin
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the casualties in the fire in four compartments of the Dhaka bound Benapole Express passenger train at Gopibagh here on Friday night.

She also asked the authorities concerned to unearth whether it was a sabotage act, an official release of the Press Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister has also instructed to take quick and necessary measures for treatment of the injured people.

In the message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Sheikh Hasina also prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons.

So far four people, including two children, were killed and several others injured in Benapole Express train fire in the capital’s Gopibagh on Friday night when it was heading towards the Kamlapur Railway Station, Dhaka from Benapole in Jashore district.

