বাংলা
Monday, May 22, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National No reason to get US sanction afresh: Momen
National

No reason to get US sanction afresh: Momen

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said there is no reason for the US to impose sanctions on Bangladesh afresh.

“We don’t have any idea about new sanctions as it depends on individual country,” he told reporters at a media briefing at the foreign ministry here.

He said if any new US sanction would be imposed it would be unfortunate.”We hope good sense will prevail,” he added.

The briefing was arranged to brief the media on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Qatar visit that begins on Monday afternoon. Foreign ministry’s Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, was present.

On Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly protested and condemned part of a media report of a daily newspaper terming it “false and baseless” and it was done with an “ulterior motive.”

The foreign minister said that he had never worked as a Chinese firm lobbyist before becoming a minister.

Rather, he said, he stayed in the USA and worked there. “This is something very strange (media report).”

“It was very strange and surprising. No reference (source) is mentioned” Momen said regarding the media report that claimed that new sanctions are coming.

Referring to the news published in the ‘Daily Kalbela’ titled “US Sanctions Coming, Government Remains Ready”, the MoFA on Sunday night said in a part of the news, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was defamed.

The report mentioned that Dr Momen worked as a lobbyist for a Chinese organization before becoming a minister. “It is completely false and baseless,” MoFA said in a media release.

Through such lies in the name of AK Abdul Momen, the image of the government has been tarnished along with his defamation, MoFA said.

You may also like

PM off to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Saudi envoy calls on President

Democracy was restored as Sheikh Hasina returned home: Dr Hasan

First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia with 419 pilgrims on Sunday

Inaugurating the Hajj program, the Prime Minister asked for prayers for the countrymen

UN recognizes Sheikh Hasina’s initiative for community clinic: Hasan

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

HBL regional executives visit Dhaka
Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia
Xefer x Muza – Jhumka (Official Music Video)
Bad Bunny – WHERE SHE GOES (Official Video)

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More