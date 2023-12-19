OIC states should work together for peace in Gaza: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for united efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states to establish peace in Gaza of Palestine.

“The OIC member countries will have to work in unison to establish peace in Gaza,” she said when Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al-Qahtani paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The Bangladesh premier and the Qatar envoy discussed the Gaza issue in the meeting, Karim said

During the meeting, the Qatar ambassador handed over a invitation letter to Sheikh Hasina to attend the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) to be held on March 4-6, 2024 in Qatar.

Receiving the invitation letter, the prime minister said if she wins the upcoming national election to be held on January 7 next, she would join the exhibition.

The exhibition takes place every two years under the patronage of Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

About the Gaza issue, Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed said this year his country didn’t celebrate its national day on December 18 and sent the celebration budget of US$ 50 million for the people of Gaza.

To this end, the premier said Bangladesh has also sent relief items including dry foods and clothes for the Palestinians.

She said even the Palestinian physicians, who graduated from Bangladesh, are now working in hospitals in Palestine.

The Qatar ambassador said the world can know the situation of Gaza as Qatar-based Al Jazeera media network is broadcasting news on the Gaza issue.

The Bangladesh premier expected that the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani would visit Bangladesh in 2024.

“We look forward to welcoming His Highness the Emir at the earliest,” Karim quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

The Emir of Qatar accepted an invitation to visit Bangladesh from the President of Bangladesh in May, 2020.

The prime minister thanked the Qatar authority for its initiatives on the Gaza issue.

PM’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.