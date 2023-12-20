বাংলা
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM offers ziarat at Hazrat Shahjalal, Hazrat Shah Paran mazars
National

PM offers ziarat at Hazrat Shahjalal, Hazrat Shah Paran mazars

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 3 views 1 minutes read

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today offered ziarat at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) here.

Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here this morning to kick off election campaign of her party for the 12th national polls, first went to the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in the divisional city.

She spent there for some time, reciting from the holy Quran and offering Fateha and munajat.

Later, the premier visited the mazar of Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).

She also recited from the holy Quran and offered Fateha and munajat there.

Prime Minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana accompanied her in both the places.

Thousands of people standing on both sides of the road greeted the premier on her way to the shrines by chanting slogans and clapping.

The AL chief will address an election rally of her party at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa Ground in the afternoon.

You may also like

None has rights to dissuade people from voting: PM

OIC states should work together for peace in Gaza: PM

4 killed as miscreants’ torch train in city

PM seeks enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Kosovo

PM calls for resisting arsonists, killers

President hosts Victory Day reception at Bangabhaban

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

4 killed as miscreants’ torch train in city
At least 118 dead in northwest China earthquake
PM seeks enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Kosovo
Security scare near Biden as car hits motorcade

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More