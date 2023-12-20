PM offers ziarat at Hazrat Shahjalal, Hazrat Shah Paran mazars

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today offered ziarat at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) here.

Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here this morning to kick off election campaign of her party for the 12th national polls, first went to the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in the divisional city.

She spent there for some time, reciting from the holy Quran and offering Fateha and munajat.

Later, the premier visited the mazar of Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).

She also recited from the holy Quran and offered Fateha and munajat there.

Prime Minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana accompanied her in both the places.

Thousands of people standing on both sides of the road greeted the premier on her way to the shrines by chanting slogans and clapping.

The AL chief will address an election rally of her party at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa Ground in the afternoon.