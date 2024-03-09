বাংলা
Saturday, March 9, 2024
National Peaceful voting continues in Mymensingh, Cumilla city polls
National

Peaceful voting continues in Mymensingh, Cumilla city polls

Polling is going on in a tranquil and festive environment in 233 local government bodies including Mymensingh city corporation polls and Comilla city by-elections.

The voting started at 8 am this morning and will continue till 4 pm without any break.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used in both the city corporation polls.

The voters were seen expressing joy and satisfaction with EVMs, calling it very easier system.

Election Commission (EC) sources said Mymensingh City Corporation polls and by-elections to the mayoral post in Comilla City Corporation are continuing peacefully.

Apart from this, elections are being held in three municipalities and for the posts of mayor and ward councilors in various municipalities.

Polls are also going on in 13 Union Parishads, by-elections to 7 Zilla Parishads and for the various vacant posts of 187 Union Parishads.

Election Commissioner M. Alamgir told BSS that the commission has made all preparations to make the elections free, fair and impartial.

“CEC and other commissioners are working to maintain law and order accordingly,” he said.

A number of 27 teams of RAB, 12 platoons of BGB, 27 teams of police, APBN and Ansar, 9 striking forces and two reserve teams have been deployed in 27 wards of Cumilla City.

Police, APBN, 33 mobile teams of Ansar, 17 teams of RAB, seven platoons of BGB, 11 striking force and one reserve team are deployed to ensure the security of 128 polling stations in Mymensingh city.

On the election, a law and order coordination and monitoring cell has been formed in the EC secretariat comprising representatives of the home ministry and various law enforcement agencies.

