Saturday, March 9, 2024
National

PM chairs Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today presided over a regular meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust. The meeting was held at her official Ganabhaban residence.

In the meeting, the premier, also chairperson of the trust, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the activities of the ongoing projects to
complete those quickly.

The board of trustees’ management committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed matters regarding Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

The meeting also discussed the report of the sub-committee and other important issues.

Members of the trustee including lawmakers Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Sheikh Helal Uddin and Major General (retd) Abdul Hafiz Mollik, MP, Farida Sheikh,
Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Robiul Hasan Ovi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum Curator were present at the meeting.

