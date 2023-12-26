PM in Rangpur for day-long election campaign

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in the northwestern division of Bangladesh this morning, as part of her party’s campaign for the 12th national parliamentary election.

The prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana, also younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is accompanying her.

In the day-long visit, the Awami League chief will address a grand election rally at Pirganj Government High School ground in the afternoon alongside two rallies in Mithapukur and Taraganj upazilas.

During her visit, the premier will meet her family members at her residence located at Laldighi Fatehpur in Pirganj and exchange greetings with relatives as well as offer ziarat at her husband, Dr M A Wazed Mia’s grave.

Sheikh Hasina landed at Syedpur Airport by a commercial flight around 11am. Then she started journey for Taraganj by road.

The Awami League president kicked off her party’s election campaign from Sylhet-I constituency after Ziarat at shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) following the tradition.

Besides, on December 23, she held election rallies virtually in six districts – -at Public Library Filed in Kushtia, Wazir Ali School and College Field in Jhenaidah, Satkhira Government High School in Satkhira, Zilla Stadium in Netrokona, and Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangamati district as well as Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in Barguna districts from Bangladesh Awami League Office.

On December 21, she also held election rallies in five districts –Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagracchari – through a virtual platform from Awami League Office at Tejgaon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed a public meeting at the same ground in Pirganj on December 22, 2018.

On December 31, 2013, she joined a street rally at Tarfmauza High School ground and a party’s workers’ meeting at Fatehpur Joysadan in Laldighi.

A festive mood is prevailing everywhere in Pirganj as well as the entire district marking the visit of the prime minister and the daughter-in-law of Pirganj.