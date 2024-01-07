বাংলা
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
National

Polls acceptance to people is important: PM

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina urged the voters to exercise franchise to continue country’s democracy, saying she doesn’t bother who accepted the election or not as polls acceptance to people is only important issue.

“I have to prove credibility. Right, but, to whom, a terrorist party? A terrorist organisation? No, I have my accountability to my people. (I think) whether the people accept the election or not, and that is important to me,” she said.

The premier said this while replying to a series of question after coming out of booth to cast her vote at Dhaka City College centre here this morning.

About foreign country’s interference, she said they don’t bother who says what about the election.

“Bangladesh is a sovereign and independent country. It may be small country, but it has a large population— I don’t bother who says what, as the people is our main strength,” she said.

The premier said they have ensured conducive election environment confronting all the barriers.

“Conducive environment for election has been established. Your vote is very valuable, we struggled for the right to vote and I hope that all the voters will come to the polling centers and exercise their voting rights to continue the democratic trend,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to the people for their help in ensuring congenial atmosphere for election.

“There were so many obstacles and hurdles, but the people of the country were cautious about their voting rights. National election is held every five years. And people will cast their votes freely and we have been able to create that environment,” she said.

About confidence in winning the election, she said, “InshaAllah, we will win the election…we will form the government. No doubt about it. We have faith and confidence in people that they will vote for Boat,” she said.

The prime minister arrived at the polling centre with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq at 7:55 in the morning.

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed who is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from Dhaka-10 constituency welcomed the premier at the centre.

