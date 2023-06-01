President authenticates proposed national budget for FY 2023-24

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today authenticated the proposed national budget for FY 2023-24 and the revised budget for FY 2022-23 for placing before the Jatiya Sangsad by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The Head of the State authenticated the proposed national budget of over Taka 7.61 lakh crore for the next fiscal year (FY24) at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office (parliament complex) at about 2.45pm.

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and Finance Division’s Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin were present, among others.

This is the country’s 52nd budget and the 24th ones of the Awami League government in five terms. This budget for FY24 is the 5th consecutive budget of incumbent finance minister.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Sangsad Bhaban, Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Shamsul Hoque Tuku, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Senior Secretary of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat Md Ashraful Moqbul received the President.

On his first arrival in parliament after taking office on April 24, 2023 as the head of the state, Shahabuddin exchanged greetings with the officials and employees of the Jatiya Sangsad.